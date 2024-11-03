Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 280,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

