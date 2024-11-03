Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $348,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

CVX stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.