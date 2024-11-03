Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $12,253,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.87 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 34,200 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,413.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

