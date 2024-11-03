Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 270,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 610,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of 234.80 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Innodata by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 83.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

