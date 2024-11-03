Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.100-0.120 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

NSP stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 616,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

