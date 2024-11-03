Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.100-0.120 EPS.

Insperity Stock Down 4.6 %

NSP traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. 616,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

