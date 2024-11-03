Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.660 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. Insperity has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

