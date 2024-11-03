Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.66 billion. Intel also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.
Intel Price Performance
Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 173,471,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,975,400. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Intel
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intel
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.