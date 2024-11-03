Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.66 billion. Intel also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 173,471,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,975,400. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.