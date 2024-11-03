Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.41. 8,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 50,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

