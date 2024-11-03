This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Intelligent Systems’s 8K filing here.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

