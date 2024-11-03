Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing record net revenues of $2.3 billion, reflecting a 17% year-over-year increase. The company, a global provider of technology and data, reported GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14, up by 19% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS stood at $1.55, demonstrating a 6% increase year-over-year.

ICE’s operating income for the third quarter reached a record $1.1 billion, representing a 31% increase from the previous year, with adjusted operating income hitting $1.4 billion, up by 17% year-over-year. The operating margin for the quarter was reported at 47%, while the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, noting the company’s strong revenue and earnings growth trajectory. He emphasized ICE’s commitment to leveraging its technology, culture of innovation, and operational expertise to better serve customers and generate value for stockholders.

Furthermore, ICE’s financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 indicates that GAAP operating expenses are expected to range between $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Adjusted operating expenses are anticipated to fall between $977 million to $987 million for the same period. Projected non-GAAP non-operating expenses and diluted share count were also outlined in the guidance.

ICE will conduct a conference call on October 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results. The call will be available via the company’s website, with archived content accessible for replay. Looking ahead, ICE’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

