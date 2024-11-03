Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $6.97 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $61.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00010292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00033767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,982,854 coins and its circulating supply is 473,335,585 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

