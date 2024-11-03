Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

Intuit stock opened at $621.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $489.55 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $622.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

