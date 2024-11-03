Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.