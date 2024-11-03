Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $53.23.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
