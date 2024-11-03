IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.100-11.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.5 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.20 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQV traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.16. 1,791,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,496. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $181.03 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average is $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.24.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.