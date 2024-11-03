Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.8 million-$19.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 million. Iradimed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.640-1.670 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.79. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

