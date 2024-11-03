iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $191,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

