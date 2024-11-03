iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.72. 10,387,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,614. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

