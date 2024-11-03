iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 48,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $372.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $609,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

