iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Announces Dividend of $0.23

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2262 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
LQDW stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.
iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What are earnings reports?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.