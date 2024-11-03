iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $98.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

