iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.85 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

