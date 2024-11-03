iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 32.3% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $56,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 703.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

