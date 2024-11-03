Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.5 million. Itron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.280-5.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 963,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Itron has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

