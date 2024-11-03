James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $21,119,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 376.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 375.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

