James Investment Research Inc. Buys 8,266 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 350,638 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 290,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

