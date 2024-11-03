James Investment Research Inc. Has $550,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,272,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,966 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,932,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 100,186.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 1,348,508 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

