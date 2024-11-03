Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.