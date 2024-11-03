Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

