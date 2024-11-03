Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 533,266 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,523,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,266 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $261,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 247,214 shares during the period.

Shares of BBUS opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

