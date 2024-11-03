Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $63,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $274.59 and a 52 week high of $397.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

