Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $70,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $277.41 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $215.54 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.82. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.26.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

