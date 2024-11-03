Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $94.55 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $94,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

