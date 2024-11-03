Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $150,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

