Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 99,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $103,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

