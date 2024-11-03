Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 121.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

NYSE JLL opened at $265.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $280.48.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

