Kaia (KAIA) Price Tops $0.12

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Kaia token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaia has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Kaia has a market cap of $713.18 million and $21.39 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,256.75 or 0.99791310 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,150.17 or 0.99635486 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia was first traded on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,860,324,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,860,313,558 tokens. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,859,880,506.502459 with 5,859,880,516.096543 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.12845359 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $21,760,587.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

