Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $51,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

