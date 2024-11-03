Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

