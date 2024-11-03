Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.