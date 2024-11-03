Key Financial Inc Purchases 410 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

