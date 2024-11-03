KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSN. Benchmark boosted their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 52-week low of $60.38 and a 52-week high of $112.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 18.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,685,000 after acquiring an additional 183,117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Parsons by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

