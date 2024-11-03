Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and approximately $723,365.28 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00053113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00031019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,554,817 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

