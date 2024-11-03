Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $28.66 million and $736,920.91 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,555,597 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.