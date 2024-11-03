Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of KTB opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
