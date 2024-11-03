KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

