Latitude Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $376.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $388.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

