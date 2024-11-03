Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 101,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.2% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $192.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

