Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 252 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $49,093,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $14,944,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $943.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $804.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.48 and a fifty-two week high of $979.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.