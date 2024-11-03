Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,848,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $282.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $210.85 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

