Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

